Construction moving forward at "bark park"

Roughly a decade after the idea of a “bark park” for Holton’s dog lovers was proposed, work on an area at Holton’s Countryside Park where dogs will have the opportunity to run around without leashes and socialize with other dogs is getting closer to completion.

“I’d say we’re a little more than 65 percent done with it,” Holton Parks and Recreation Director Mike Reichle said Tuesday. “We still don’t have a definite date on when it’s going to be open, though.”

Volunteers from a handful of City of Holton departments and Chris Gross Construction of Holton have been taking advantage of spring-like weather to work at the park site, which is part of Holton’s Countryside Park at the south edge of the city. Reichle said other Holton businesses, including Bell Plumbing, will be involved in setting up infrastructure at the new park.

That infrastructure, he said, will mainly be used at a building being constructed to serve as a concession stand, storage building and restroom that will serve not just the dog park, but the entire park.

The fence around the park, Reichle said, will be the last thing that goes up at the park.

“I have to have a few days of 52-degree weather before I can set up fence posts,” he said.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.