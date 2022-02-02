Conservation winners announced

The 74th annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 1401 W. Fourth St., it has been reported.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with entertainment by the Legacy Bluegrass Band and a business meeting to follow at 7 p.m.

Several awards will also be announced at the meeting. This year’s conservation winners are:

 Larry and Rae Kathrens – Kansas Bankers Award.

 Parallel Farms, Inc., represented by Luke and Carolyn Cochren – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

 Tom and Susan Mulroy – Grassland Award.

 Brett and Katie Morris – Soil Health Award.

 Bruce and Betty Lutz – Wildlife Habitat Award.

Royal Valley student Karlie Albright, who won the county and regional speech contest and took second at state, will be honored, as well as the first-place winners of the elementary school poster contest (grades first through fifth).

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact the district office at (785) 364-3329, ext. 136. The deadline to RSVP is Feb. 11.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published prior to the event. To advertise in this special section, call David Powls at 785-364-3141 or send an email message to holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net