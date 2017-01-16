Conservation District winners for 2017 announced

The annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 307 Montana Ave., it has been announced.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the business meeting, entertainment and award presentations will follow at 7 p.m.

This year’s conservation winners are:

• Daniel Goodman Jr. – Kansas Bankers Award.

• The Jeff Miller Family – Kansas Wildlife Award.

• Henry and Margaret Pagel and Matt and Kelsey Pagel – Soil Health Award.

• John Kathrens and Wallace Kathrens – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

• Jeffrey and Nancy Kathrens – Grassland Award.

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact the district office at (785) 364-4638, ext. 136.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published on Wednesday, Feb. 8. To advertise in this special section, call Errin Edwards or Shannon Schmille at 364-3141.