Home / News / Conservation District winners for 2017 announced

Conservation District winners for 2017 announced

Mon, 01/16/2017 - 16:28 holtonadmin

 

The annual meeting of the Jackson County Conservation District will be held Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the First United Methodist Church in Holton, 307 Montana Ave., it has been announced.

Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. with the business meeting, entertainment and award presentations will follow at 7 p.m.

This year’s conservation winners are:

• Daniel Goodman Jr. – Kansas Bankers Award.

• The Jeff Miller Family – Kansas Wildlife Award.

• Henry and Margaret Pagel and Matt and Kelsey Pagel – Soil Health Award.

• John Kathrens and Wallace Kathrens – Outstanding Conservationist Award.

• Jeffrey and Nancy Kathrens – Grassland Award.

To make meal reservations for the dinner, contact the district office at (785) 364-4638, ext. 136.

The Holton Recorder’s special soil conservation section will be published on Wednesday, Feb. 8. To advertise in this special section, call Errin Edwards or Shannon Schmille at 364-3141.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media