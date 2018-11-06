Congressional, governor's races packed

Ballots for the fall general election and the August primary election have been set as many are seeking national, state and local positions.

The primary is Tuesday, Aug. 7, and the general election will follow on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Several candidates have filed for the U.S. Second District Congressional seat, which is currently held by Holton native Lynn Jenkins. Jenkins has announced that she is not seeking another term.

Candidates who have filed for her seat include Democrat Paul Davis and Republicans Vernon Fields, Steve Fitzgerald, Kevin Jones, Doug Mays, Dennis Pyle, Caryn Tyson and Steve Watkins and Libertarian Kelly Standley.

At the state level, a record number of candidates have filed for the governor’s seat, which is currently held by Dr. Jeff Colyer since former Gov. Sam Brownback left after he was approved for an ambassadorship in January.

In addition to Colyer, other Republicans seeking the governor’s office include Joseph Tutera Jr., Ken Selzer, Tyler Ruzich, Patrick Kucera, Jim Barnett and Kris Kobach. Democrat candidates includes Joshua Svaty, Laura Kelly, Carl Brewer, Jack Bergeson and Arden Andersen. Libertarian Jeff Caldwell and independent Rick Kloos will also be on the ballot.

