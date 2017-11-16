Concession stand repairs discussed at RV meeting

Improvements to the concession stand at the Royal Valley High School football field and track have been on the board of education’s radar for several years, and board members continued to discuss the best course of action to take during their meeting Monday evening.

Superintendent Aaric Davis presented preliminary designs from HTK Architects of Topeka to build a new concession stand at the same location of the current stand.

The proposed stand includes three serving windows, a center island, food prep and clean-up areas and wire rack storage. There would also be a side garage door to move a grill in and out of the building.

“This would be a much more usable space than what we currently have,” Davis said. “It’s the exact same length as the current stand but twice the depth from north to south.”

The district’s current concession stand is 11 feet by 37 feet and is “in poor condition,” Davis said. The stand is used during football and track seasons for both middle school and high school events.

