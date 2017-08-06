Concerns at Banner Creek addressed

The number of visitors at Banner Creek Reservoir is at an all-time high, and the Jackson County Commissioners are working with John Kennedy, reservoir director, to smooth out issues relating to the increase in traffic.

At Monday’s weekly commission meeting, the commissioners and Kennedy discussed a variety of complaints and concerns they’ve received regarding certain areas of the reservoir since the start of the season.

The new kayak, canoe and paddleboard rental shed is located in a cove on the north side of the lake. Nearby is a boat dock and a boat launch for any boater.

