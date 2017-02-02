Home / News / Composer visits HHS band
Darryl Johnson II of California is shown in the photos above and at left conducting the Holton High School band on Thursday during a special workshop. Johnson and the students worked their way through one of Johnson’s pieces, “Aluminum Sharks,” which will be performed by the band at its concert this spring.

Thu, 02/02/2017 - 09:29 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

Darryl Johnson II, a composer from California, held a special workshop with Holton High School band students Thursday afternoon.

Johnson guided the HHS band through one of his pieces, “Aluminum Sharks,” which the band had been practicing for several weeks.

After playing the piece once through under the direction of Jayme Malsom, HHS director, Johnson started the workshop by asking students to describe the piece in one word.

“There is a difference between being a person who plays an instrument and being an artist,” Johnson said. “It’s interpretation.”

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

 

