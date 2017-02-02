Composer visits HHS band

Darryl Johnson II, a composer from California, held a special workshop with Holton High School band students Thursday afternoon.

Johnson guided the HHS band through one of his pieces, “Aluminum Sharks,” which the band had been practicing for several weeks.

After playing the piece once through under the direction of Jayme Malsom, HHS director, Johnson started the workshop by asking students to describe the piece in one word.

“There is a difference between being a person who plays an instrument and being an artist,” Johnson said. “It’s interpretation.”

