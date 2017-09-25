Community Theatre to present "Shiver River"

Audiences will take a step back in time to the Wild West during the Holton Community Theatre’s production of “The Treasure Of Shiver River.”

The melodrama was written by Flip Kobler and Cindy Marcus and features a 12-member cast under the direction of Shannon Wittmer.

“The script is really funny, and like most melodramas, there’s play on words and dramatic, over the top, acting,” Wittmer said. “It’s been fun preparing for the performance.”

Wittmer said “The Treasure Of Shiver River” centers around an upcoming cattle auction, which is needed so Colonel Sanders (played by Tom Brown) can pay the mortgage on his ranch.

“The villain is trying to keep the auction from happening so he can buy the ranch and look for the treasure of Shiver River,” Wittmer said.

