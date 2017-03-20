Community Theatre to present "9 Worst Breakups"
By Ali Holcomb
Have you ever gone through a bad breakup?
Members of the Holton Community Theatre can guarantee it wasn’t as bad as the breakups portrayed in “The 9 Worst Breakups Of All Time,” a comedy the cast will stage April 1 and 2.
Written by Ian McWethy, director Shannon Wittmer said the play portrays several terrible ways people breakup with each other, such as singing about it in a karaoke bar.
