Community Theatre to present "9 Worst Breakups"

Mon, 03/20/2017 - 15:58 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

Have you ever gone through a bad breakup?

Members of the Holton Community Theatre can guarantee it wasn’t as bad as the breakups portrayed in “The 9 Worst Breakups Of All Time,” a comedy the cast will stage April 1 and 2.

Written by Ian McWethy, director Shannon Wittmer said the play portrays several terrible ways people breakup with each other, such as singing about it in a karaoke bar.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

