Community Thanksgiving dinner planned

This year’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner will still be held at the Evangel United Methodist Church in Holton, but it will be a carry-out meal only, according to Janice Schweigen, event organizer.

“It’s all going to be curbside due to COVID-19,” Schweigen said of the Nov. 26 meal. “Instead of having different types of pies and cakes, we’re just going to be offering a cherry crisp dessert. There will be several changes, but it’s better than doing nothing at all.”

The free will donation meal, which was first organized 35 years ago in 1985, will be available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day at the church, located at 277 Pennsylvania Ave.

“Cars will need to arrive at the back side of the church, and we’ll have someone out there asking people how many meals they need. All the meals will be the same,” she said.

Those picking up a meal are asked to arrive at the back side of the church using the north alley entrance off of Third Street.

“We want people to come in one direction,” she said. “No one will need to get out of their vehicle, and we’ll also still be accepting free will donations for the meals.”

The meals will include turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, corn, homemade rolls and cherry crisp dessert.

“We’ll have volunteers stationed inside the church putting the meals together,” she said. “We’re not going to limit the number of meals people request.”

Schweigen said she is seeking donations of instant potatoes, stuffing mix and cherry pie filling for the dinner.

Last year’s community dinner drew about 400 people, and Schweigen said she doesn’t think the curbside format this year will reduce that number. Everyone in the area is invited to receive a dinner.

“Because of the way everything is right now and the fact that our numbers keep rising, this is how we have to do things this year,” she said. “This way we won’t have to deal with sanitizing tables. It’s just not feasible. This is a trial thing, and if it works well, this is how we’ll probably do the Christmas dinner.”

Schweigen said that she and volunteers will continue to offer meal delivery for those who can’t pick up a meal.

Volunteers are needed to assemble the meals on Thanksgiving, as well as deliver the meals to homebound residents.

To donate items for the meal or to volunteer, call Schweigen at 785-986-6653. Those who want to request a delivered meal also need to contact Schweigen.