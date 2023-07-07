Community Calendar July 6-13

Note: The following “Community Calendar” is published online this week as it was inadvertently omitted from the July 5 print edition. All calendar events are subject to change/cancellation. Contact The Holton Recorder at 364-3141 or holtonrecorder@giantcomm.net for more information about placing an event on this calendar.

Friday, July 7

*KSHSAA Summer Moratorium.

*13th annual Jackson County rodeo, held at Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex. Gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

*7 a.m. to 10 a.m. American Legion free-will donation breakfast, held at Holton Vets Club, 926 W. Sixth St. Carryout is available by calling or texting 785-851-1010.

*The Jackson County Farmers’ Market will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on the east side of the Courthouse in Holton.

*KSHSAA Summer Moratorium.

*4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Second Saturday event (Talent On Parade), held in downtown Holton. The community band will perform at 6 p.m. on the east side of the Square.

*13th annual Jackson County rodeo, held at Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex. Gates open at 6 p.m., rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.

Sunday, July 9

*Attend the church of your choice.

*KSHSAA Summer Moratorium.

*11 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Dominic’s Christmas in July, held at St. Dominic’s Parish Hall. A free-will donation dinner will be provided, as well as a silent auction, raffle and other events.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.

Monday, July 10

*The Jackson County Commission meets at 9 a.m. each Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse in Holton. All meetings are open to the public. To address the county commissioners, contact the county clerk’s office at 364-2891 to have your name placed on a meeting agenda.

*11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Holton USD 336 summer food service program, held at Holton Elementary School (Fifth Street entrance). Free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided to children age 18 and younger. For more information, call the school at 785-364-3251.

*Holton FFA leadership retreat.

*Holton FFA officer training (grades 10-12).

*6 p.m. Holton USD 336 Board of Education meeting.

*7 p.m. Jackson Heights USD 335 Board of Education meeting.

*7 p.m. Royal Valley USD 337 Board of Education meeting.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.

Tuesday, July 11

*11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Holton USD 336 summer food service program, held at Holton Elementary School (Fifth Street entrance). Free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided to children age 18 and younger. For more information, call the school at 785-364-3251.

*7 p.m. Denison City Council meets at Denison City Hall.

*7:30 p.m. Whiting City Council meets at Whiting City Hall.

*Holton FFA leadership retreat.

*Jackson County football camp, held at Holton High School practice fields. Padded camp for grades 6-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. High school camp (grades 9-12) will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, contact Brooks Barta at 785-305-0689.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.

Wednesday, July 12

*The Crisis Pregnancy Center in Holton is open every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

*11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Holton USD 336 summer food service program, held at Holton Elementary School (Fifth Street entrance). Free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided to children age 18 and younger. For more information, call the school at 785-364-3251.

*7 p.m. Wetmore City Council meets at Wetmore City Hall.

*Jackson County football camp, held at Holton High School practice fields. Padded camp for grades 6-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. High school camp (grades 9-12) will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, contact Brooks Barta at 785-305-0689.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.

Thursday, July 13

*Hours at the JCMA New Hope Center Food Pantry, located at Fifth Street and Wisconsin Avenue in the Holton First Christian Church basement, are from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays. For more information, call 362-7021.

*11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Holton USD 336 summer food service program, held at Holton Elementary School (Fifth Street entrance). Free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be provided to children age 18 and younger. For more information, call the school at 785-364-3251.

*Jackson County football camp, held at Holton High School practice fields. Padded camp for grades 6-8 will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. High school camp (grades 9-12) will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 8:45 p.m. For more information, contact Brooks Barta at 785-305-0689.

*Brown County free fair, held one block south of downtown Horton.