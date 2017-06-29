Home / News / Community Building proposed at Banner Creek

by Ali Holcomb

Members of the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir foundation committee are launching a fund-raising campaign to construct an enclosed community building at the reservoir.

John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director, presented preliminary plans for the new community building Monday to the Jackson County Commissioners for a 40-foot by 60-foot building near campground “C” on the north side of the reservoir that would seat 150 people.

Kennedy said he’s working with the FALK Architectural Firm of Topeka to design a floor plan for the structure, which will include heating and air conditioning.

This past spring, members of the Fritz Dillner Memorial Shelterhouse group joined forces with the Friends of Banner Creek Reservoir foundation board. 

