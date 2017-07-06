Community Band preparing for new season

The summer concert schedule for the Jackson County Community Band has been announced and will include four performances.

The band, which is in its fifth season, will kick off its summer series at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, on the Holton Square during the Quilts In The Courtyard event.

Made up entirely of volunteer community members, the band will also perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 24, on the Square.

Prior to the fireworks show during the July Jubilee event, the band will hold a concert at the chapel at Banner Creek Reservoir. That concert will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

The band’s final performance will be at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, on the Square.

