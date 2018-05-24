Community band enters sixth season

The Jackson County Community Band is gearing up for its sixth season this summer with its first concert set for 3 p.m. this Saturday on the Holton Square during Glory Days.

The band formed in 2013, and 20 to 30 community members played in the group throughout the band’s season last year, according to Jayme Malsom, band director at Holton schools.

Malsom and Laura Holliday serve as the volunteer directors for the community band.

Music selections for this season include a mix of popular music, music from the screen and stage and patriotic music, Malsom said.

