Home / News / Community band enters sixth season

Community band enters sixth season

Thu, 05/24/2018 - 10:15 holtonadmin
by Ali Holcomb

The Jackson County Community Band is gearing up for its sixth season this summer with its first concert set for 3 p.m. this Saturday on the Holton Square during Glory Days.

The band formed in 2013, and 20 to 30 community members played in the group throughout the band’s season last year, according to Jayme Malsom, band director at Holton schools.

Malsom and Laura Holliday serve as the volunteer directors for the community band.

Music selections for this season include a mix of popular music, music from the screen and stage and patriotic music, Malsom said. 

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media