Community band concert season under way

The ninth season of the Jackson County Community Band is under way — and more local musicians are being invited to join the band, according to Holton High School band director Jayme Malsom.

“We always love to have new members. As long as folks have some previous band experience, they are welcome to join us,” Malsom said of the band, which has been making music every summer since 2013 — except for 2020, when COVID-19 canceled most activities in the area.

The band’s 2022 season kicked off last Sunday evening with a concert at Mayetta City Park, where Malsom said about 85 people were in attendance.

“The concert in Mayetta was a success,” he said. “We’re planning to schedule concerts in Mayetta on a regular basis.”

The next Community Band performance has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, July 2 at the chapel on the north side of the Banner Creek Reservoir grounds during July Jubilee.

Anyone interested in lending their musical talents to the band for the July 2 concert is welcome to attend band practice, set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 28 at Holton Middle School.

The band’s third and final performance of the 2022 season will be a concert on Holton’s Town Square, set for 7 p.m. Sunday, July 24, and those who wish to listen are encouraged to bring lawn chairs. The band will practice for the July 24 concert at 4:30 p.m. that same day at Holton Middle School.

For more information, email Malsom at j.malsom@holtonks.net