Community Band announces 2023 schedule

Concert dates and rehearsals for the Jackson County Community Band, now in its 10th season, were recently announced.

The band, which is comprised of area community members, will perform four times this summer in the county, including:

* 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at the Jackson County Courthouse Courtyard during the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday event.

* 6 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, at the Mayetta City Park next to the spray park.

* 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 8, at the Jackson County Courthouse Courtyard during the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday event.

* 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Jackson County Courthouse Courtyard during the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Second Saturday event.

Rehearsals for the community band will be held at the Holton High School band room at 7 p.m. on June 6 and 13, July 5 and Aug. 8.

Jayme Malsom, band director at Holton schools, and Laura Holliday serve as the volunteer directors for the community band.

