Commissioners move to new meeting room

The meeting room for the Jackson County Commissions has now been moved from the second floor to the first floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

On Monday, the county commissioners held their first weekly meeting at the commission’s new chambers, which is located in northeast corner of the Courthouse in the office formerly used by the county road and bridge department.

The commissioners’ previous meeting room was located on the southeast corner on the second floor of the Courthouse adjacent to the county clerk’s office.

According to blueprints from when the Courthouse was built in the 1920s, the former meeting room on the second floor has always been the commission meeting room.

Jackson County Clerk Kathy Mick, however, said that for a brief time between the late 1970s and early 1980s, the county commissioners met in a different office on the second floor before moving back to the southeast corner office.

