Commissioners discuss work needed at new county shop

The need for new windows and additional electrical work at the new road and bridge shop north of Holton, along with some cement work there, were discussed at a recent Jackson County Commission meeting

While meeting with Eric Fritz and Earl Bahret, road and bridge department co-supervisors, and Bryson Bain, shop foreman, Commissioner Bill Elmer reported that he received a bid of $1,287.57 from Ray’s Glass and Screen for four new windows for the shop. An additional exterior window is also needed, Elmer said.

Elmer said he knew a company that might be able to sell five windows to the county for $400. The windows are double-pained with a vinyl frame.

He stated that the only issue with this project would be the proper installation of the exterior window.

It was discussed that the window would need to be able to “give” a little for if/when the building “gives” with the weather conditions. The sealing around the window would not be able to be sustained if it were rigid against the frame of the building, it was stated.

Quotes for repairing the concrete floor at the building were also discussed. The floor needs to be leveled, and a road and bridge employee said it wouldn’t be too difficult to fix.

The commissioners agreed to allow road and bridge employees to work on repairing the floor.

Bain reported that some additional electrical repairs are still needed at the new road and bridge shop.

The plug-ins by the west door always shut off a breaker when a crewmember plugs a heater in. When the shop lights are on, the plug-ins on the south wall will shut off a breaker when anything is plugged into it.

Elmer questioned whether it would have something to do with the wiring or if the problem existed within the breakers. Bain stated that the wiring is in a conduit.

Elmer said that several bids for electrical work are expected to be submitted for the new tire shop addition.

In other business, according to the approved minutes from Dec. 27, the commission:

• Learned from road and bridge employee Jeanie Elder that her computer will not run the STAR road and bridge inventory program.

The commissioners requested that Elder call Adam Schafer of Computer Doctors to get his professional opinion about her computer and the STAR program.

• Learned from Elmer that 110th and P.4 Roads north needs some rock.

• Learned from Bain that road and bridge department employees are filling out the new maintenance logs and stating minor fixes that they expect Bain to repair.

Simple things, such as replacing a bolt, are not deemed serious enough work for Bain to fix.

Later in the meeting, the commissioners worked on developing a rough draft for the policy regarding maintenance logs for road and bridge employees.

• Agreed that any new road rock purchased before the end of the year would be purchased out of the rock line item rather than the general fund so that when research is done in the future, the actual amount of rock purchased in 2016 would be more easily available.

• Discussed the used forcefeed loader that the road and bridge department co-supervisors are interested in having the county purchase. The machine would pick up windrows in their entirety and then collect the dirt in the bed of a truck. The individual that owns the machine is bringing it to the county for inspection.

• Heard a weekly report from John Kennedy, Banner Creek Reservoir director. Kennedy recently reviewed all the regulations at the reservoir and recommended some changes. The commissioners said they would review the changes.

• Met in executive session for 10 minutes to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken back in open session.

• Met in executive session for 10 minutes with Bahret to discuss a personnel matter. No action was taken back in open session.

• Signed a request and petition to allow Haug Construction to use a county right-of-way to trench a waterline through 270th Road.

• Adjourned the meeting at 4:30 p.m. All three commissioners were present.