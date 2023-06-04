Commission OKs bid for summer chip-and-seal work

Plans for summer chip-and-seal projects are moving forward on several county roads after the Jackson County Commissioners approved a bid for the work at a recent meeting.

On a 3-0 vote, the commissioners approved a bid of $288,640 from Harbour Construction of Kansas City to chip-and-seal several miles of roads in the county.

The other bids were $359,145 from Approved Paving LLC of Kansas City and $352,500 from Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo.

Harbour Construction was awarded the bid last year, and after completing the work, the company was asked to redo six miles of 198th Road because it was not to the county’s satisfaction. The company agreed to redo the work this spring at no additional cost to the county.

Scott Kieffaber, public works director, and Wade Cormier, road and bridge superintendent, said the company applied the chip-and-seal materials to 198th Road in the fall. They said they believed that the cooler weather affected the chip-and-seal treatment on the road.

Kieffaber and Cormier said they did not have an issue awarding the company the bid again and suggested that the company complete the work by the end of September to avoid any issues.

