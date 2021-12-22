Commission districts realigned

The Jackson County Commission districts have been realigned by the three commissioners.

The Jackson County Commissioners – Ed Kathrens, Dan Brenner and Keith Kelly – recently passed a resolution realigning the three districts based, they said, on updated population figures from the recent census.

The District One commission seat, which is held by Kathrens, will still represent nine townships, but those townships will now include Netawaka, Whiting, Soldier, Jefferson, Liberty, Straight Creek, Grant, Banner and Garfield townships and Holton Ward III, which is located west of Kansas Avenue in Holton.

The District One county commission position will no longer represent Cedar township, which includes the city of Mayetta.

“We want to better represent our areas,” Kathrens said. “I live in Circleville and cover everything up north and Mayetta. I had to make a special trip to view my area in Mayetta.”

The District Two commission seat, which is currently held by Brenner, will continue to serve Franklin township and Holton Ward I and Ward II in addition to Lincoln Township, which includes the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation.

The District Two county commission position will no longer represent Banner township and Holton Ward III.

“I have more geographic area now and not just Holton,” Brenner said.

The District Three commission seat, which is currently held by Kelly, will continue to represent Adrian, Washington and Douglas townships in addition to Cedar township, which includes Mayetta. The District Three county commission position will no longer represent Lincoln township.

“The population numbers of the areas we represent are now more even,” Kelly said.

The districts are based on population, and according to state statute, they must each have similar populations.

The last time the districts were realigned was in January 2005, it was reported.