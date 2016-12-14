Home / News / Cobra Middle School Choir

Cobra Middle School Choir

Wed, 12/14/2016

The Jackson Heights Middle School choir, under the direction of Melissa Sauls, gave those in attendance at the Jackson Heights middle and high school Christmas concert a quick refresher course in holiday-themed songs with "Christmas... In About Three Minutes," one of three songs the choir performed at the concert on Monday. In case anyone forgot what song was being referenced, students in the choir held up placards reminding the audience of each song's title.

The Holton Recorder

109 W. Fourth St.
Holton, KS 66436
Phone: 785-364-3141
 

