Cobra Middle School Choir
Wed, 12/14/2016 - 16:47 holtonadmin
The Jackson Heights Middle School choir, under the direction of Melissa Sauls, gave those in attendance at the Jackson Heights middle and high school Christmas concert a quick refresher course in holiday-themed songs with "Christmas... In About Three Minutes," one of three songs the choir performed at the concert on Monday. In case anyone forgot what song was being referenced, students in the choir held up placards reminding the audience of each song's title.