Coats for Kids serves 327 children

A total of 327 requests for coats for Jackson County children in need were fulfilled during Friday’s Coats for Kids event in Holton.

“This is our biggest year yet,” said organizer Sarah DeDonder prior to the start of event, which was held from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Jackson County Senior Center. “We’ve been busy getting all the coats organized. It’s chaotic but good.”

DeDonder said that 114 families submitted requests for a total of 327 coats, which were distributed during the fifth annual event here Friday.

A total of 100 coats were donated by churches, individuals and businesses, and then DeDonder purchased an additional 225 coats with donated funds.

Besides coats, each child received a hat and a pair of gloves.

DeDonder said this is the first year the organization has received more than 300 applications for coats.

