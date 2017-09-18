Coats for Kids planning fifth yearly event

This is the fifth year the Coats for Kids event is being held in Jackson County as volunteers strive to make sure “no child goes cold this win­ter,” according to Sarah DeDonder, event organizer.

DeDonder and other members of the Coats for Kids committee are expecting to serve more than 300 children on Friday, Nov. 3, during the annual event, and they are ask­ing the public for help.

“We’ve only been taking appli­cations for three weeks, and we’ve already received requests for 88 coats,” DeDonder said.

Donations of coats, hats and gloves, as well as monetary dona­tions, are being accepted for the event.

Last year, 75 coats were donated and 225 additional coats were pur­chased with donated funds.

The Coats for Kids committee is hoping to raise $4,000 by Oct. 27 in order to purchase coats for the event.

Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off at the health depart­ment or sent to Coats for Kids, care of Sarah DeDonder, 13086 126th Rd., Hoyt, KS 66440.

