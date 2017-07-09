City water plant work OK'd

Much-needed upgrades and updates at Holton’s water treatment plant could be paid for without the city having to take on any new debt, the Holton City Commission noted during its regular meeting on Monday.

Commissioners voted to have EBH Engineers of Great Bend to get started on design work for upgrades and updates at the water plant after noting that the city could pay for the upgrades from its capital improvement fund, as well as with funds generated by the half-percent sales tax approved by voters in 2013 for infrastructure improvements.

Water plant upgrades and updates were proposed by Don Hellar of EBH after it was discovered that several components of the plant had not been upgraded since the plant was built in 1949. Those upgrades, according to Hellar, would cost the city in the neighborhood of $750,000 — about half as much as it would cost the city to build an entirely new water plant.

The city currently buys its water from Public Wholesale Water Supply District 18, Hellar reminded commissioners at their Aug. 21 meeting, but if something causes a shutdown at the PWWSD 18 water treatment plant, the city would be left high and dry without its own method to treat water from Prairie Lake for city customers.

