City sales tax renewed

Holton voters approved a 10-year extension on the city’s half-cent sales tax for infrastructure improvements by a margin of nearly six to one, despite a low voter turnout, it has been reported.

Jackson County Clerk Kristie Richter reported that the unofficial vote tally on yesterday’s special sales tax election was 122 yes votes to 21 no votes, with only 6.85 percent of the city’s 2,089 registered voters casting ballots. The vote count will remain unofficial until the votes are canvassed by the Jackson County Commission.

Holton Interim City Clerk Teresa Riley thanked the city’s voters for showing support for extending the sales tax, which will now be extended through Dec. 31, 2033.

“The city is grateful and thankful to the citizens of Holton for continuing to support the improvement of our city through the sales tax,” Riley said. “Work will continue on our aging sewer system, maintenance of our electrical generation plant and other infrastructure improvements needed.”

The city’s sales tax, at 0.75 percent overall, remains lower than most cities in the region that levy a municipal sales tax, it was reported. City officials described the half-cent sales tax as a “user tax” paid not only by Holton residences but also by anyone who does business in Holton, and it does not have an adverse effect on property taxes paid by Holton residents.

In April, it was reported that the sales tax had generated a total of $4,467,349.59 in revenue for the city since its approval by Holton voters at a special election in 2013. Of that total, $2,875,041.28 of which has been spent so far on infrastructure improvements that would have otherwise been paid for through property tax increases or utility rate hikes.

The unofficial vote count included a tally of 65 yes votes to seven no votes at the election’s official polling place, Holton’s First Baptist Church, while advance ballots cast included 57 yes votes and 14 no votes.