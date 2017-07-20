City proposing decrease in mill levy for next year

Good financial management and a seven-percent increase in property valuation are contributing factors in a possible reduction in Holton’s property tax mill levy for next year, the Holton City Commission learned on Monday.

Commissioners met with Leavenworth accountant Mike Peroo to discuss the city’s annual financial audit and proposed budget for 2018, which Peroo said would include an ad valorem tax levy of 57.729 mills, down from the 2017 levy of 58.132 mills.

The 2018 levy is expected to generate $1,208,295 in local taxes, while the 2017 levy generated $1,137,917, it was reported.

Peroo also praised the city’s work in reducing its debts and maintaining a strong cash position, but encouraged the city to look at a change in utility rates in order to keep certain utility funds financially sound.

Action on the proposed 2018 budget is expected at the commission’s next meeting, set for 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7 at Holton City Hall. A public hearing on the budget has been set at that time.

One of the main reasons for the slightly lower levy for 2018, Peroo told commissioners, was the addition of the new Walmart building to the city’s tax rolls. As a result, the city’s assessed valuation climbed from $19,556,913 in 2017 to $20,930,405, and that valuation is expected

