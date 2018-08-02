City discusses water, sewer issues

The Holton City Commission dealt with a handful of water and sewer-related items during its regular meeting on Monday, including discussion of how to handle the discharge of wastewater from the city’s sewer lagoons and the approval of an emergency water operations plan.

Holton Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft said many cities of Holton’s size have water treatment plants “similar to ours that have lagoons that discharge into receiving streams,” and when those systems were built, permits for discharge of “backwash wastewater” were not required.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder