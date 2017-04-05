City discusses "longevity pay"

Options for a “longevity pay” plan were presented to the Holton City Commission on Monday, but no action was taken on any of the options until the commission is at full strength.

During the commission’s regular meeting that evening, the four commissioners present — Mayor Robert Dieckmann, Dan Brenner, Tim Morris and Twila White — voted to table action on four longevity pay options presented by Holton City Manager Kerwin McKee until Commissioner Mike Meerpohl, who was absent from the meeting, could voice his opinion on the options.

According to information presented by McKee, longevity pay is intended to recognize and reward the length of tenure of city employees who have worked for the city for at least five years. The intent of the longevity pay plan, it was reported, was “to provide a tool to use in attracting and retaining qualified employees.”

