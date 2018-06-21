City department heads present budget requests

Proposed budgets for fiscal year 2019 in the City of Holton’s water, sewer, electrical production and distribution departments are “toeing the line” from their respective budgets for 2018, the Holton City Commission noted this week.

During the commission’s regular meeting on Monday, commissioners heard from Water and Sewer Superintendent Dennis Ashcraft, Electrical Distribution Superintendent Scott Frederick and Electrical Production Superintendent Ira Harrison about their budget requests for the coming fiscal year, compared with their budgets for 2018.

All three department heads noted that their proposed FY 2019 budgets did not mark much of a change from their 2018 budgets, whether those budgets were up slightly, as with requests from Frederick for power distribution and Ashcraft for wastewater, or down slightly, as with requests from Harrison for power production and Ashcraft for water.

