City council seats included in next election

In addition to seats on area school boards, several positions on city councils, including two on the Holton City Commission, will be included in the November 2017 election, it has been reported.

The deadline to file for the Nov. 7 general election is June 1.

City positions that will be on the ballot include:

Holton City Commission: positions three and five, currently held by Robert Dieckmann and Twila White.

Circleville City Council: two council members.

Delia City Council: three council members.

Denison City Council: three council members.

Hoyt City Council: mayor and two council members.

Mayetta City Council: mayor and two council members.

Netawaka City Council: mayor and five council members.

Soldier City Council: mayor and three council members.

Whiting City Council: mayor and five council members.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.