Christmas Store serves 126 families, 83 individuals

The Jackson County Christmas Store served 126 families and 83 senior citizens or disabled adults during its 2016 Christmas campaign, it was reported.

The annual event was held on Friday, Dec. 16, at the First Baptist Church in Holton, and organizers Jennifer Ingels and Jennifer Godfrey said a total of 209 family and individual applications were received, which is increase from the 153 received last year.

Each applicant was given a scheduled time to arrive at the church to receive free gifts, food and essential items based on the number in their household. Volunteers were also on hand to wrap gifts.

“The weather was not great and there were nine cancellations, but we had three families drive in from Delia. Everything ran smoothly,” Godfrey said.

Presents for 332 children, including 25 refurbished bicycles, were given away during the event.

This was the first year the Christmas Store was held at First Baptist Church as it had previously been set up at the Family Life Center at Evangel United Methodist.

“We were lucky that the church has an overhang by the front door so people could pull their vehicles to load up and not have to worry about the ice,” Ingels said.

Volunteers were able to begin moving items into the church several days beforehand to start setting up for the event.

“The new venue was awesome,” Godfrey said. “Special thanks to Pastor Tim O’Bryne and his staff.”

Ingels said the Christmas Store received plenty of donations of food, presents and essential items, as well as monetary donations.

“We were very blessed with donations, and it’s always amazing to see what comes in,” Ingels said. “The fifth-grade class at Jackson Heights had a bake sale and raised $500.”

United Way of Greater Topeka donated $5,000 to the Christmas Store and Giant Communications, Toys For Tots, 7-Eleven and other businesses also contributed to the event.

A volunteer meeting was held prior to the event to explain each of the volunteer roles.

“It definitely helped to meet beforehand,” Ingels said.

A variety of community volunteers, including high school students and AmeriCorps volunteers, took part in the event, and helped set up the day before. Jorge Torres and a high school student also served as translators.

Ingels said that publicity in The Holton Recorder and the event’s website, www.jacochristmasstore.org, also helped get the word out about the event but that she and Godfrey will continue to find other ways to reach more people each year who might not know about the free assistance around the holidays.