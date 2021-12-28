Christmas Bureau serves 137 families

The Jackson County Christmas Bureau served 137 families, including more than 400 children, and 70 senior citizens or disabled adults during its recent Christmas campaign, it was reported.

The annual event was held on Friday, Dec. 10, at the First Baptist Church in Holton, and each family or individual received free gifts, a bag of essential items and some food as part of the event.

Last year, 130 families, including 312 children, and 72 senior citizens were served by the Christmas Bureau.

“We were very blessed with donations,” said Jennifer Ingels, event organizer.

Ingels said that the organization received many donations from individual community members, businesses, churches and other organizations.

Almost all the essential bags needed for the event were donated, Ingels said. The bags include a variety of items, including toilet paper, soap, shampoo and other household goods. Each child received gifts that totaled $30, it was reported.

The event was curbside only, and items were directly loaded into vehicles by volunteers. Items were also delivered to senior citizens and disabled adults by volunteers.

Johnsonville Holton donated sausage for the food boxes, as well as $4,000.

Cecil K’s Hometown Market featured a JCMA Donation Tree to encourage shoppers to purchase additional food items for the Christmas Bureau while at the store.

The Christmas Bureau has been serving needy families each holiday season since 1981, it was reported.

The Christmas Bureau was organized locally through the Northeast Kansas Community Action Program (NEK-CAP) from 1981 to 2009.

