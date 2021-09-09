China Restaurant has new owners

China Restaurant in Holton is under new ownership.

Qing Fa Lin, who has worked in the restaurant industry for 14 years, and his family arrived in Holton in early August to take over the restaurant, which had been owned and operated by Jessica Li and Eason Yang for the past five years.

Previously, Qing had worked as the top chef at a restaurant in Davenport, Iowa, owned by his sister.

“I’ve worked in a few restaurants,” he said.

After several years in Iowa, Qing said he learned about the Holton restaurant from its former owners, who are his friends. It’s his first time as a restaurant owner and manager, he said.

“We’re kind of learning right now,” he added.

Qing said he doesn’t plan any major changes in restaurant operations — the menu will remain the same, he noted, although he does plan to add a few specialty dishes in the near future.

But the restaurant’s popular buffet, which was shut down due to COVID-19 concerns, will not return until Qing gets the word that it’s safe to do so.

“With COVID, we don’t know,” he said. “I don’t want to decide to open it, only to be told we have to shut it down. We want things to get better.”

The restaurant is also in search of some new employees, Qing said.

“We need to hire more people,” he added. “That’s happening everywhere.”

Qing and his family — wife Min, daughters Emily and Allison and son Aaron — have appreciated the support of the Holton community since their arrival.

“They think Holton is OK,” he said, noting that the kids will likely help out at the restaurant as they get older.

China Restaurant is located at 317 Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton and is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day except Monday. They may be reached by phone at (785) 362-7888.