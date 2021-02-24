Chief Gakle retiring after 40 years with Holton Police

It’s been a little more than 40 years since Gale Gakle joined the Holton Police Department as a dispatcher.

Since then, Gakle has moved up the ranks in the department, serving the Holton community today as its chief of police.

“I’ve loved working here,” he said. “I probably wouldn’t have done this job in the big city, because here, you can get to know people. It’s more personal in a community this size. You get to know who you can trust, who you have to watch out for and who’s got your back.”

But that 40-year run in law enforcement is about to come to an end for Gakle, who announced that Friday, March 5 will be his last day on the job.

“The wife and I are looking to slow down, do a little traveling and enjoy some quiet time,” he said. “It just seems like this is a good time for me to move on to the next chapter of my life.”

Holton Mayor Robert Dieckmann congratulated Gakle on his 40 years of service to the city and his retirement.

“He’s been an asset to the city,” Dieckmann said.

