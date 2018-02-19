CHCS quartet finds "good therapy" in jam sessions

On Wednesday afternoon, the strains of Pure Prairie League’s 1970s hit “Amie” could be heard filling the halls of the Holton Family Health Clinic.

But in this particular case, the music was coming from four familiar faces at the clinic — Dr. David Allen, Eric Bjelland, Michelle McClintock and visiting clinician Gary McKnight, all of whom get together on a monthly basis just to play tunes from the likes of Jimmy Buffett, James Taylor, the Eagles and others.

“Once a month or more, if possible, we get together to conduct some ‘music therapy’ in the form of impromptu acoustic jam sessions during lunch,” Bjelland said. “We really just enjoy each other’s company and share a passion for playing music.”

“It’s good therapy,” McKnight added.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.