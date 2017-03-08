CHCS named "critical access hospital to know"

Becker's Healthcare recently included Community HealthCare System (CHCS) on the "62 critical access hospitals to know" list. The list highlighted 62 of the nation's 1,341 certified critical access hospitals.

CHCS was chosen based on superior performance and reputation. Becker's Healthcare editors selected the hospitals based on awards and rankings. CHCS was recognized for its roots in caring for rural communities. Also of note is its senior care initiative and Community HomeHealth. They have earned the hospital system national recognition for clinical outcomes, ranging from one of the U.S. News & World Report's Best Nursing Homes in 2016 to HomeCare Elite's Top 500 Home Care Agency 2016. Community HealthCare System's high-quality care goes beyond senior services — it was named a Top 20 Critical Access Hospital 2017 for overall quality by the National Rural Health Association.

Critical access hospitals have 25 or fewer inpatient beds and the annual average length of stay is 96 hours or fewer for acute care. These hospitals also offer 24/7 emergency care and must be located at least 35 miles away from any other hospital.

“We are honored to receive recognition from Becker’s for the outstanding care our exceptional associates deliver to the members of our community each and every day,” commented Todd Willert, Community HealthCare System CEO.

CHCS includes two hospitals, one in Onaga and the other in St. Marys; seven family practice clinics serving the communities of Corning, Centralia, Frankfort, Onaga, Holton, Westmoreland and St. Marys; two nursing homes and one assisted living unit.

Other Kansas organizations included on the list are Newman Regional Health, Emporia and Smith County Memorial Hospital, Smith Center.

CHCS’s more than 450 associates along with 22 physicians and practitioners serve seven communities in a 10,000-square-mile service area. CHCS is an award-winning, nonprofit health care system with a tradition of providing compassionate, high-quality care to the rural communities of northeast Kansas.