Charges against Barnes dismissed

Child sex charges against a for­mer Holton resident and assistant chief of the Kickapoo Tribal Police Department were dismissed on Wednesday, according to Jackson County District Court records.

Joshua L.B. Barnes, 33, of Meri­den, had been charged in district court with aggravated indecent lib­erties with a child less than 14 years of age, it was reported. That charge was dropped under terms of an agreement for dismissal without prejudice, filed Wednesday — a day before Barnes faced a prelimi­nary hearing on the charge — by Deputy Jackson County Attorney Brian Yearout.

The charge against Barnes stemmed from a report of alleged incidents that reportedly occurred in Jackson County between Jan. 1, 2015, and May 4, 2016, involving a child who is currently eight years old, according to court documents. It was reported that the child made comments that were reported to Holton police officers by a school counselor.

Barnes, who at the time had been serving as assistant police chief for the Kickapoo Tribe since February of 2016, was arrested Tuesday, March 28 on the charge and re­leased that same day on $50,000 bond.

