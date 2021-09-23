Chamber seeking nominations for 2022 Hall of Fame

It’s been only three months since the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce held its most recent Chamber Hall of Fame recognition dinner, but chamber officials are seeking nominations for the next round of Hall of Fame inductees as the organization looks forward to its 17th-annual dinner in February, getting back on regular schedule.

Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are looking for again in nominations for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022, according to Chamber executive director Ashlee York.

New nominees are being sought for the Hall of Fame, York said, and nominations made in previous years should be updated.

“If you’ve nominated someone in the past, go ahead and update that nomination,” she said. “Things change all the time from previous applications, and we’d love to know about their recent contributions and accomplishments.”

York noted that the 2022 Chamber Hall of Fame dinner, to be held in early February of 2022, will again be held at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex exhibition hall, where the last dinner was held in June after several years at the EUM Family Life Center.

“I think that we learned a lot from the last dinner, because we had to do it at a different location,” York said. “There were a lot of things that we did at the last dinner that we’d like to incorporate into future dinners, because they worked out so well.”

Nominations are open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County with the Chamber in some form. Nominations made in previous years should be updated each year, it was noted.

Nominations are being sought by Friday, Oct. 15, it was reported. For more information and Hall of Fame nomination forms, contact York at the Chamber office at 364-3963 or email chamber@exploreholton.com