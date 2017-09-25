Chamber plans 2017 Christmas Homes Tour

The Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for a Christmas Homes Tour this December.

The tour will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, and will include Hotel Josephine in Holton and homes owned by Sara Fox, Janet Carpenter, Andrea Johnson of Holton and Brenda Renyer (Renyer’s Pumpkin Farm) in Wetmore.

Tickets will be $15 in advance and $20 the day of the tour. Children 10 and under will be admitted for free. The event is being held as a fund-raiser for the Chamber, it was reported.

More details about the tour will be printed later this fall.