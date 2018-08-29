Chamber HOF nominees sought

More than 60 Jackson County individuals and organizations have been inducted into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, and nominations are now being sought for the 14th round of inductees, it has been reported.

Inspiring leadership, longtime business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work are among the qualities that Chamber officials are looking for again in this year’s nominations.

Chamber officials said nominations are open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County with the Chamber in some form. Nominations made in previous years should be updated each year, it was reported.

This year’s nominations must be submitted by noon on Friday, Sept. 28 at the Chamber office, located in The Gossip building at 118 E. Fifth St. in Holton. Nomination forms may also be filled out online at www.exploreholton.com/events/hall-of-fame-nomination-form

The inductees for 2019 will be honored at the annual Hall of Fame banquet, to be held Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the EUM Family Life Center. New Hall of Fame inductees will be celebrated, and a silent auction to benefit the Chamber will also be held.

At that time, current and past business leaders, many of whom are also part of the Hall of Fame, also will be honored. New inductees also will be profiled with Holton Recorder feature stories.