Chamber HOF honorees announced

The names of eight past and present Jackson County residents who represent inspiring leadership, business excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, community impact and influential volunteer work will be added to the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce’s Hall of Fame in February, Chamber officials announced this week.

They are Harry and Dale Coffman (deceased), Ellen Durst, David (deceased) and Ellen Schirmer, Mary Schultz and Bruce and Jennifer Shaw. They join the ranks of more than 55 Holton and Jackson County individuals and organizations who have been honored by the Chamber for their significant community contributions.

The late Harry and Dale Coffman, father and son, owned and operated the Ben Franklin store on the east side of the Square from 1946 to 1988. Dale Coffman also worked for Clark Chevrolet after the store closed. Both were longtime Chamber members.

Ellen Durst turned her focus from teaching to music and has been involved in such musical organizations in the county as the Kansas Prairie Pickers Association and the St. Cecilia Music Club over the years.

The late David Schirmer, a longtime Holton-area farmer, and his wife Ellen, a former Holton Middle School teacher and county commissioner who was instrumental in development of Banner Creek Reservoir, are recognized for being active in local Republican Party activities and several Chamber and community organizations.

Mary Schultz, a former Holton Middle School science teacher and coach, has been active with Jackson County Friends of Hospice since 2003 and a caretaker of the memorial community garden at Rafters Park.

