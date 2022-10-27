Chamber Hall of Fame honorees announced

Two individuals and two couples will be inducted into the Holton/Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Hall of Fame, it has been reported.

The Chamber announced the Hall of Class of 2023 inductees yesterday morning, it was reported.

This will be the 18th year of the recognition, and those to be honored include Mark Aeschliman, Gene Clark, David and Connie Powls and Gary and Marian Schlaegel.

The inductees will be honored at the Chamber’s annual Hall of Fame dinner, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4, at the Prairie Band Casino banquet hall, it has been reported.

Nominations were open to all Jackson County residents who are currently or who have in the past been active in Holton and Jackson County with the Chamber in some form.