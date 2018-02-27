Cecil K's set to open Wednesday

Cecil K’s Hometown Market will open its doors in Holton at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28 after new owners Carly Whorton and Chad and Mandy Bontrager leased the former Ron’s IGA building, renovated the space and secured all the equipment and inventory for a full-service grocery store.

Shoppers will not only find more than 10,000 fresh and shelf-stable products to enjoy with family and friends, but they will also be able to enjoy the shopping experience, too, it was reported. Renovations at Cecil K’s included new flooring, shelving, coolers and freezers, display cases for the deli, produce and meat/seafood departments and more.

“Independent grocery stores are a cornerstone of rural communities in Kansas. It is where neighbors meet to not only purchase foods and household products but it’s where we catch up on local events and what is happening in the community. Carly and I can’t wait to welcome our friends and neighbors into the store,” owner Chad Bontrager said.

For more information, log into your Holton Recorder account or subscribe at www.holtonrecorder.net/subscribe-holton-recorder