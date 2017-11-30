Casino expansion proposed

An expansion is being proposed for the Prairie Band Casino, it has been reported.

The Prairie Band Potawatomi Entertainment Corporation Board of Directors is working on an expansion proposal to attract more visitors and improve the guest experience at the casino, according to Prairie Band Potawatomi News quarterly newspaper.

In the past year, the board of directors has worked with industry experts to perform a thorough regional market analysis to determine what additional amenities are needed at the casino.

An initial presentation on the proposed expansion was held at the tribe’s general council meeting in October.

The proposed expansion is three phases divided into multiple mini-stages through the course of a 10-year period.

Phase IA includes the addition of an indoor/outdoor pool, a spa, an additional tower of 80 hotel rooms, a new loop road for the property and resurfacing the parking lot.

