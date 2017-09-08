Cashman to feature in Saturday's Art Walk

The annual Jackson County Art Walk will be held Saturday and will showcase more than 40 area artists in downtown Holton.

Scheduled for 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. that day, the art walk, which is organized by Jackson County Arts, will feature a variety of artwork, live music and art demonstrations around the Town Square.

A juried art show, “Art Shoes,” will be held at Quilting On The Square on the west side of the Square.

Naomi Cashman of Topeka will be the featured artist for the event and her work will be displayed at More Than Lemons on the east side.

“My paintings capture the natural beauty of Kansas landscapes, rural subjects, florals and more,” Cashman says.

