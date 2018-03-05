Carnival not part of fair plan

Many aspects of the annual Jackson County Fair — including animals, foods, arts and crafts and other projects from the county’s 4-H youth — will be on display this July at the Northeast Kansas Heritage Complex.

But there is one regular feature of the fair that won’t be present at this year’s event: the carnival.

Clint Payne’s Fun Time Shows, the Doniphan, Mo.-based amusement firm that brought the carnival to last year’s fair for the first time in the fair’s history, will not be returning for this year’s 93rd-annual event, according to Jackson County Fair Association spokesperson Deb Dillner.

“The carnival contractor that was hired for the 2017 Jackson County Fair was available for the 2018 fair, but his contract price was too high,” Dillner said. “We could not sign a contract guaranteeing this carnival contractor a sum of $40,000.”

