Candidates may begin filing for 2022 general elections

Candidates can begin filing for the Nov. 8 general election, which will include several federal, state and local races.

The deadline to file for the election is noon on Wednesday, June 1, at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Locally, the first district seat on the Jackson County Commission will be included on the ballot, as well as positions two and four on the Holton City Commission. Ed Kathrens currently serves as the first district commissioner.

The boundary lines for the three commission districts were redrawn and approved at the end of last year, and district one now includes Netawaka, Whiting, Soldier, Jefferson, Liberty, Straight Creek, Grant, Banner and Garfield townships and Holton Ward III, which is located west of Kansas Avenue in Holton.

Those townships include the cities of Netawaka, Whiting, Circleville, Soldier and Denison.

County residents who want to run for the county commission seat can file by petition or by paying a filing fee. County commissioners serve four-year terms.

To file by petition, candidates who are affiliated as Republican or Democrat must collect signatures from three percent of registered voters from the same party who live in the district.

Independent candidates wanting to file by petition must collect signatures from four percent of the voting population, either party, who reside in the district and are eligible voters.

In lieu of filing by petition, candidates can pay a $322.35 filing fee, which includes a $50 fee for the state and a $272.35 fee for the county.

For more on this story, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account and select the March 30, 2022 edition under “E-Editions.”