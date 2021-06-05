Candidates begin to file for election

Candidates have started to file for the Nov. 2 general election, which will include positions on area school boards, city councils and the Meadowlark Extension District council, it has been reported.

Incumbent Ann Kelly of Hoyt has filed for re-election to position six on the Royal Valley Board of Education, Terry Lierz, who was recently appointed to the Holton School Board, has filed for position two on the Holton board and incumbent Bruce Yonke has also filed for re-election to the Meadowlark Extension District council.

All the board and council positions will continue to be non-partisan, it was reported, meaning candidates do not list any political party affiliations.

Candidates have until noon on Tuesday, June 1, to file at the Jackson County Clerk’s Office, which is located on the second floor of the Jackson County Courthouse.

To file for a school board, Meadowlark Extension District, city council or mayoral position, candidates can choose to file by paying a $20 filing fee or by petition by obtaining a certain amount of signatures from registered voters in their city.

Candidates can download a filing packet and/or nomination petition form from the county’s website at www.jacksoncountyks.com

Four people interested in the same position would cause a primary election, it was reported. That election would be held Aug. 3.

School board positions that will be included on the November ballot are:

* Positions four, five and six on the Jackson Heights B.O.E.

* Positions four, five, six and two on the Holton B.O.E.

* Positions one, four, five and six on the RV B.O.E.

Those currently serving in those positions are Kelly Kennedy, Ed Rostetter and Doug Amon at Jackson Heights; Allen Arnold, Mike Ford, Christina Murphy and Lierz at Holton; and Adele Wahwassuck, Linda Hegemann, Nathan McAlister and Kelly at Royal Valley.

