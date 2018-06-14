Candidate meet-and-greet held

Republicans in northeastern Kansas seeking state and national positions reminded a crowd of more than 60 at a GOP meet-and-greet at the Netawaka Fitness Center last Saturday that with mid-term elections coming up this fall, the GOP is on the defensive.

But the prevailing theme of the event, sponsored by Republican Party officials from Jackson, Brown and Nemaha counties, was party unity and a defense of conservative values.

“The Republicans have to win these elections in November. I’m going to support whoever is the Republican candidate in November, and I would ask that the other candidates do the same,” said Kansas Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, one of seven seeking the Republican nomination for the U.S. House of Representatives seat currently held by Holton native Lynn Jenkins.

The event also featured three of the five candidates for Kansas governor, including incumbent Gov. Jeff Colyer, current Secretary of State Kris Kobach and former Kansas Sen. Jim Barnett, as well as candidates for the Kansas Secretary of State’s office.

