School Resource Officer John Calvert (right) is shown "high-fiving" a group of fourth-grade students at Royal Valley Elementary School on Friday as they head inside after recess. Calvert serves all the districts in Jackson County by keeping the schools safe and building positive relationships with students. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)As part of his duties as School Resource Officer, John Calvert (back row, center) teaches the G.R.E.A.T. (Gang Resistance Education And Training) program each year to fourth and sixth-grade students at both Jackson Heights and Royal Valley. In the photo above, Calvert is shown with several fourth-grade students at Royal Valley Elementary School during recess on Friday. (Photo by Ali Holcomb)

Calvert enjoys role as county's School Resource Officer

Mon, 03/06/2017 - 16:05 holtonadmin
By Ali Holcomb

 

School Resource Officer John Calvert is bridging the gap between law enforcement and area youth in simple, yet effective, ways.

Calvert’s methods include giving out high-fives, joining in at recesses, eating school lunches with students and reminding students at Royal Valley that it’s always “a great day to be a Panther.”

This is Calvert’s fourth year as a School Resource Officer (SRO) through a program aimed at keeping schools safe and giving students a positive first interaction with law enforcement.

“In today’s world especially, all that kids see from a young age on television and social media is that cops arrest people and cops remove kids from homes,” Calvert said. “I am so fortunate to show the kids and staff that I am a human being. That I am a person first.”

