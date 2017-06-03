Calvert enjoys role as county's School Resource Officer

School Resource Officer John Calvert is bridging the gap between law enforcement and area youth in simple, yet effective, ways.

Calvert’s methods include giving out high-fives, joining in at recesses, eating school lunches with students and reminding students at Royal Valley that it’s always “a great day to be a Panther.”

This is Calvert’s fourth year as a School Resource Officer (SRO) through a program aimed at keeping schools safe and giving students a positive first interaction with law enforcement.

“In today’s world especially, all that kids see from a young age on television and social media is that cops arrest people and cops remove kids from homes,” Calvert said. “I am so fortunate to show the kids and staff that I am a human being. That I am a person first.”

For more on this article, please log in to your holtonrecorder.net account.